MSC Cruises Wins 2 Awards in Cruise Critic’s 2023 Editors’ Picks Awards

MSC Cruises has been recognised as one of this year’s best cruise lines in two categories of Cruise Critic’s 2023 Editors’ Picks Awards.

Cruise Critic, the world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, presents these awards as the industry’s most comprehensive recognition of the best cruise lines of the year, as chosen by the site’s international team of cruise experts.

MSC Cruises was awarded with the following awards in the Ocean Category: Best Nightlife and Best Suite Complex.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “Being recognised by Cruise Critic in two categories of the 2023 Editors’ Picks Awards is a huge honour and gives us the chance to celebrate all the hard work which goes into delivering the world-class experience our guests enjoy on every MSC Cruises ship. These awards are not only a moment to celebrate but also encourage us to continue working hard to offer the best possible cruising experience.”

According to Cruise Critic’s editors: “MSC’s gorgeous MSC Yacht Club is proof that not all luxury suite complexes are created equal. This private enclave boasts all the requisite perks you might expect, from lavish suites to grand lounges and private dining areas. MSC sets itself apart by making that complex more accessible than ever before, thanks to the line’s value-priced MSC Yacht Club Inside Staterooms that provide a lot of luxe for a little dough.”