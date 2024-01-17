MSC Cruises Launches Wave Flash Sale for Irish and UK Customers

MSC Cruises has launched its Wave Flash Sale for 2024 – exclusive to Irish and UK customers – with savings on 70 sailings during winter 2023/2024 and summer 2024, inclusive of premium extra drinks and gratuities.

The Wave Flash Sale, starting today and available from January 17-29, includes sailings around the Mediterranean, Southern Caribbean and from Southampton onboard British favourite MSC Virtuosa, as well as the all-new LNG-powered (liquefied natural gas) ship, MSC Euribia.

Exclusively available for Irish and UK customers, this limited-time opportunity offers a free upgrade to a balcony cabin when booking an ocean-view cabin. It includes select sailings aboard MSC Virtuosa, MSC Euribia, MSC Opera, MSC Fantasia, and MSC Seaside. Members of MSC Cruises’ Voyagers Club can leverage an additional 5% on top of this sale, along with a Voyagers Exclusives 5+5% on select sailings.

Commenting on the exclusive Wave Flash Sale, Steve Williams, Sales Director at MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited to launch this amazing limited-time Flash Sale during our Wave season, catering exclusively to our valued UK and Irish customers. This special offer includes irresistible discounts on winter 2023/2024 and summer 2024 sailings, along with complimentary upgrades for ocean-view cabin bookings. This offer underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled cruise experiences, as we continually strive to enhance our customers’ journey.”

“With Blue Monday behind us and a historical trend of the final two weeks in January being our busiest for sales, we’re seizing this opportunity. Additionally, this flash sales provides our invaluable travel agents with the chance to capitalise on securing numerous sales during this crucial time of the year for us.”