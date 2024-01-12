MSC Cruises Expands in U.S with Opening of New Home Port – Galveston, Texas

MSC Cruises today announced another milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion with the opening of a brand new home port for the line. Galveston, Texas, on the south coast of the U.S will become the home for MSC Seascape from November 2025, becoming MSC Cruises’ fourth U.S home port.

The line today opened sales for year-round sailings from the port, offering seven-night itineraries with Sunday embarkation. Guests will be treated to a unique itinerary sailing to stunning destinations in the Caribbean including Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico) and Isla de Roatan (Honduras) with the first departure set for 09 November 2025.

Marking a significant milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion, MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato commented, “This announcement is the latest step in our strategy to continue to grow our U.S footprint. Earlier this year we began operations from our third U.S home port, New York City, where we now sail year-round, and we are proud to add Galveston to that growing line-up alongside PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

We are committed to bringing our newest, largest, most innovative ships to the U.S. and are pleased that MSC Seascape will be more easily accessible to guests in central and western parts of the U.S through Galveston, as well as to our guests internationally via the well-connected international airport hub of Houston.”

The innovative MSC Seascape elevates the family experience on board with an astonishing 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids’ facilities and cutting-edge amusement options. Guests can indulge in the state-of-the-art ROBOTRON robotic arm ride, two LEGO® rooms for ages 3-6 and 7-11, three different concept spaces for teens, a VR 360° Flight Simulator, VR motorcycles and the immersive MSC Formula Racer, perfect for racing enthusiasts ready to get their adrenaline fix.

MSC Cruises offers a range of shore excursions to immerse guests in these culturally renowned, vibrant coastal destinations, from tours of the ancient Mayan Ruins and shipwreck snorkeling to glass bottom boat rides and museum tours.

To find out more about MSC Seascape and sailings out of Galveston please click here and Irish link here.