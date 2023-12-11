CLIA Launches Dedicated New-to-Selling Cruise Section on Website

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK and Ireland has launched a section on its website dedicated exclusively to new-to-selling cruise agents.

Dedicated Section for New-to-Cruise

The page is a ‘mini-library’ of 12 main starter topics, which are covered via short videos and accompanying how-to guides. They include the likes of ‘cruise line brands’, ‘what to do onboard’, ‘destinations and ports’ and ‘promotions and pricing’.

Agents will also have access to a new cruise glossary, a ‘cruise line family tree’ and a guide on the top reasons to cruise.

A quick, optional quiz will shortly be introduced, which will offer agents a digital certificate on completion of the modules.

Andy Harmer – CLIA UK & Ireland

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK and Ireland managing director, said: “This content launch is a real step forward, and the culmination of a year-long project to bring a wealth of trade-friendly information to life for our new-to-cruise agents. We’ve made a point of adopting a more interactive, informal approach with all the new online tools, so agents can boost their knowledge using their preferred learning style, and dip in and out of their chosen topic at a pace to suit them.

“We are very grateful to the support from all of our cruise line colleagues who have supported this project with their time and expertise. From the fundamentals of selling a holiday at sea to explaining the relationships between brands, their assistance has been invaluable.”

“With cruise interest and demand continuing to grow apace, this is the ideal time for new agents to get onboard with the raft of information they now have at their fingertips.”

For more information, check out cruising.org

For More on Recent CLIA Events

Check out ITTN’s recent feature including updates from the CLIA travel partners that presented at CLIA’s recent event in Dublin. These include AE Expeditions, APT & Travelmarvel, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Royal Caribbean Internationa. Click on the link below: