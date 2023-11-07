Celebrity Cruises Unveils Name of New Ship – ‘Celebrity Xcel’

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled the name of its next ship – Celebrity Xcel.

The new ship will be the 5th vessel in Celebrity’s award-wining Edge Series.

The reveal was made at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, as executives from both Celebrity’s parent Royal Caribbean Group and the shipyard cut the first piece of steel for the new ship.

“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge. “True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

Celebrity Xcel will make her debut in November 2025 in the Caribbean, sailing her inaugural winter season from Fort Lauderdale, on 7-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are now open for sale.

Olivier Becht (France’s Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad), Laura Hodges-Bethge (President, Celebrity Cruises), Laurent Castaing (CEO Chantiers de l’Atlantique), Jason Liberty (CEO & President, Royal Caribbean Group)

Celebrity Xcel’s sister ship Celebrity Ascent, is due to debut towards the end of next year – on December 3, 2024.

What’s onboard Celebrity Xcel:

The Retreat®, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests, highlighted by a two-storey sundeck;

Accommodations for today’s modern tastes from modern two-storey villas with private plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living;

An expanded Rooftop Garden and stunning Resort Deck featuring unique cantilevered float pools;

A multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar redefining the ship’s aft;

A Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea;

Live entertainment and activities creating the best date nights and days at sea;

A boldly redesigned Grand Plaza spanning three decks, creating an airy and open indoor space;

And, the return of the Magic Carpet®, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.