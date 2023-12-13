SEARCH
Celebrity Cruises Opens Bookings for 2025-26 Season

Celebrity Cruises is now accepting bookings for its 2025-26 season, featuring a line-up of nine ships in the Caribbean, including four Edge series ships, including the latest addition, Celebrity Xcel.

In an exciting expansion, the cruise line is introducing its inaugural mini-season in Iceland and making a comeback to South America.

For the Caribbean voyages, Celebrity Cruises has curated new itineraries covering over 25 countries. Departing from four Florida ports, the cruise line will boast an extensive presence in the region.

The eagerly awaited Celebrity Xcel will make its Caribbean debut in November 2025, embarking on seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale. The itineraries will include destinations such as the Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

In a new move, Celebrity Cruises is set to sail year-round from Miami, offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, providing travellers with a consistent and convenient option.

Meanwhile, the cruise line’s mini-season in Iceland will feature four seven-night round-trip cruises from Reykjavik on Celebrity Silhouette during July and August 2025.

For those eager to explore South America, Celebrity Equinox will present 14-night cruises, covering a total of 16 destinations in seven countries. This marks the return of Celebrity Cruises to the South American region.

