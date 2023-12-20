Celebrity Cruises Officially Opens Bookings for 2025/2026 Asia Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises has officially opened bookings for its 2025/2026 Asia itineraries, inviting guests to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure onboard Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice and explore the beauty of the Asian continent.

It features overnight stays in 11 different cities and Celebrity Millennium offering sailing year round.

Celebrity Millennium will sail 12-night ‘Best of Japan’ itineraries, with many coinciding with significant festivals such as Japan’s renowned Golden Week and Nebuta Festival as well as the iconic cherry blossom season in late March to early April. From the majestic Mount Fuji, an awe-inspiring natural wonder, to the tranquil temples of Kyoto, each journey onboard Millennium promises unforgettable experiences across this extraordinary region. And, for the first time ever, Celebrity will offer four brand-new sailings from Seoul to Japan.

Celebrity Solstice will sail 12-night open jaw itineraries between Singapore and Hong Kong, allowing guests to dive deep into Vietnam and Thailand’s rich history and unique cuisine, and immerse themselves in the local culture. Highlights include Ko Samui, Nha Trang, Huge and Ho Chi Minh city as well as overnight stays in Hanoi, and Bangkok.

Celebrity Cruises will also be sailing to the shores of Bali, India, Malaysia, and Singapore to complete the most ‘must-visit’ sailing season of all.

Highlights of the new programme include a 75% saving off the second guest if booked before April 1 2024.