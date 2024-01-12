Adventures by Disney Unveils New River Cruises in Belgium and Holland

In an exciting collaboration with AmaWaterways, Adventures by Disney is introducing two captivating river cruises exploring Holland and Belgium. Led by Disney-trained adventure guides, these family-friendly 8-day voyages are set to launch in 2025, with bookings opening on Jan. 19.

Embark on the “Discovering Holland and Belgium Tour,” a delightful itinerary taking guests through iconic cities such as Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp, Kinderdijk, Gouda, and Bruges. From exploring the Utrecht Museum Speelklok to strolling through Castle de Haar, each day promises unique and enriching excursions.

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, Adventures by Disney presents the “Embark on the Tulip Tour,” an adults-only sailing in April, coinciding with the region’s vibrant tulip bloom. This enchanting journey includes stops in Amsterdam, Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk, and Schoonhoven.