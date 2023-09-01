SEARCH
Win with Bedsonline

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 2 min.

Bedsonline’s Global Getaway is live – are you ready to reach new heights? Bedsonline are giving agents the chance to win 4 x €50 One4All Vouchers this September.

Capitalise on timely demand with Bedsonline’s latest campaign, covering key travel dates between now and the end of the year.

Click here for booking inspiration such as destinations for late summer sun, autumnal escapes or fantastic festive breaks

To be in with a chance, book with Bedsonline between 01 – 15 September 2023 for travel between 1 September – 31 December 2023.

Don’t miss your opportunity to earn more – with 4 x €50 One4All Vouchers up for grabs! Visit https://bit.ly/3EjrzxI


Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Must Read

