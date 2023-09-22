Win Flights & 7 Nights at a Spring Hotel in Tenerife with Pro.Oceanbooking!

Pro.Oceanbooking.com is giving Irish agents the chance to win 7 nights in one of the Spring Hotels and return flights with Aer Lingus for two!

To be in with a chance of winning, travel agents must simply register at https://pro.oceanbooking.com/login and make a booking before 30 September. All bookings will be entered into the competition, and the lucky winner will be contacted by 1 October 2023.

Who are Pro.Oceanbooking.com?

Pro.Oceanbooking.com is Ireland’s newest package holiday provider to Tenerife – offering direct return Aer Lingus flights, a 20kg checked bag per person, and a select range of hotels on the island of Tenerife, including Spring Hotels.

October Midterm Offers

Prices below include flights, hotels & private transfers. All prices are net.

Spring Bitácora Hotel 4*

Half Board

2 Adults – €2,333.34

2 Adults + 1 Child – €3,196.62

2 Adults + 2 Children – €3,978.59.

(nett prices)

All Inclusive

2 Adults – €2,809.64

2 Adults + 1 Child – €3,792

2 Adults + 2 Children – €4,662.21

(nett prices)

Spring Hotel Vulcano Tenerife 4*

Half Board

2 Adults – €2,314.64

2 Adults & 1 Child – €3,293.08

(nett prices)

This competition closes on 30 Sep. Best of luck, everyone!