Win Flights & 7 Nights at a Spring Hotel in Tenerife with Pro.Oceanbooking!

Pro.Oceanbooking.com is giving Irish agents the chance to win 7 nights in one of the Spring Hotels and return flights with Aer Lingus for two!

To be in with a chance of winning, travel agents must simply register at https://pro.oceanbooking.com/login and make a booking before 30 September. All bookings will be entered into the competition, and the lucky winner will be contacted by 1 October 2023.

Who are Pro.Oceanbooking.com?

Pro.Oceanbooking.com is Ireland’s newest package holiday provider to Tenerife – offering direct return Aer Lingus flights, a 20kg checked bag per person, and a select range of hotels on the island of Tenerife, including Spring Hotels.  

October Midterm Offers

Prices below include flights, hotels & private transfers. All prices are net.

Spring Bitácora Hotel 4*

Half Board

2 Adults – €2,333.34

2 Adults + 1 Child – €3,196.62

2 Adults + 2 Children – €3,978.59.

(nett prices)

All Inclusive

2 Adults – €2,809.64

2 Adults + 1 Child – €3,792

2 Adults + 2 Children – €4,662.21

(nett prices)

Spring Hotel Vulcano Tenerife 4*

Half Board

2 Adults – €2,314.64

2 Adults & 1 Child – €3,293.08

(nett prices)

This competition closes on 30 Sep. Best of luck, everyone!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
