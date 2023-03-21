SEARCH
Win 1 of 8 places on an exclusive ITTN, Visit Gozo & Visit Malta FAM trip!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
ITTN has teamed up with Visit Gozo & Visit Malta to bring 8 lucky members of the Irish travel trade on a 4-night FAM trip from 4 – 8 May to experience all that this stunning archipelago has to offer!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is watch back the webinar that ITTN’s Shane Cullen hosted recently with Peter Green of Visit Malta, and answer two easy questions.

The competition runs until 24 March and agents need to use their travel agency email address to enter. The 8 lucky winners will be contacted by 30 March.

Visit this page to watch the webinar and enter the competition – https://ittn.ie/win-with-visit-gozo-visit-malta/

Good luck, everyone!

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
