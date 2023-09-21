Supplier Spotlight: Etihad Exclusive Competition: Win Big with ‘The Constellation Collection’



Etihad Airways, in collaboration with Armani/Casa, is ushering in a new era of luxury travel, setting a higher standard in the aviation industry. This prestigious partnership introduces ‘The Constellation Collection,’ a remarkable range exclusively designed by the renowned designer Giorgio Armani. To celebrate this exceptional collaboration and to offer a unique premium travel experience, Etihad Airways is hosting an exciting competition, promising a constellation of luxurious prizes to the lucky winners.

The Competition: What’s at Stake?

Etihad Airways, in partnership with Kildare Village, has announced a captivating competition for its trade partners in Ireland. This competition is not just about prizes; it’s about elevating the travel experience to new heights.

The grand prize includes a €500 Shopping Spree at the prestigious Kildare Village, courtesy of Etihad Airways. Winners will also get to enjoy a delightful Brunch or Afternoon Tea for two at The Apartment in Kildare Village, where they can savour exquisite culinary delights. To make the experience even more special, the prize package includes transfer to and from Kildare Village within a 60km radius and the opportunity to receive personalised fashion advice from a personal stylist provided by Kildare Village.

Why This Competition?

You might wonder why Etihad Airways has initiated this captivating competition. The answer lies in the airline’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and elegance to its valued passengers. Etihad’s collaboration with Armani/Casa is a testament to their vision of redefining Business class travel, ensuring that every journey becomes an unforgettable experience.

“The Constellation Collection,” inspired by the stars, is a tribute to the beauty of the night sky. Its unique geometric patterns subtly adorn ceramics, glassware, cutlery, and serving ware, transforming in-flight dining into a truly elevated experience. The collection embodies the essence of luxury, reflecting the timeless appeal of Armani/Casa’s Italian design heritage.

How to Enter?

Participating in this extraordinary competition is straightforward. To be eligible for the draw, you must ticket a Business class booking originating in Dublin, issued during the campaign period from 21st September to 6th October 2023. The travel period covered by this competition extends until April 8th, 2024.

Each Business class ticket purchased during this period will qualify as an entry into the draw. To verify your entry, be sure to submit the booking information on this link with the relevant information. This simple step ensures that your chance to win these exquisite prizes is locked in.

In summary, Etihad Airways’ brings forth ‘The Constellation Collection’, promising a new level of luxury in Business class travel. To celebrate this partnership, Etihad Airways with Kildare Village is hosting an exciting competition exclusively for its trade partners in Ireland. The stellar prizes include a €500 Shopping Spree, a delightful Brunch or Afternoon Tea, personal fashion advice, and more. The competition will provide an unforgettable experience to passengers and reaffirms Etihad Airways’ commitment to offering unparalleled luxury in the skies. So, if you’re booking travel for your customers from Dublin, be sure to book your Business class tickets during the campaign period and submit them to enter the draw for a chance to win.

This competition is open to trade only.