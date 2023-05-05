REMINDER: Brand USA Host Weekly Competitions

SEARCH
As you may have seen, Brand USA have been highlighting 8 exciting itineraries – focussing on one per week – and we are already at the half-way mark!

Each week, you will have the chance to win a €50 One4All Voucher by simply answering one question relating to that week’s itinerary. The competition winners will be contacted directly by Brand USA each week.

So far, we have journeyed to Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia on the Iconic Cities & Beyond itinerary, then we took a trip to the Sunshine State on the Sun, Fun & Fantasy itinerary last week. This week, we are in the Golden State on the Volcanic Peaks to Sparkling Shores and there is still time to enter this week’s competition here.

Keep an eye on the ITTN homepage for a new itinerary each week and your chance to win a €50 One4All Voucher.

Good luck everyone!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
