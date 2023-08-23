Photographer of the Year – Submit Entries for our Competition with Air Canada

The ITTN team loves the photo entries coming in for ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition with Air Canada. Plus, you can still enter for August. As the saying goes…

Life is Like a Camera – Focus on What’s Important

“Life is like a camera, focus on what’s important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot” – and we all know what’s important – our holidays, with our family, friends or for that precious alone time – for adventure, culture, gastronomy or making magical memories – our pursuit of happiness!

Capture those moments, that perfect sunset, that funny sign, that epic adventure or that breathtaking view or maybe that ice cream at the end of a pier on a rare sunny day and share the joy (and maybe win a prize for your positive energy!). ITTN and Air Canada are here to lift the mood and share the love.

Now is Your Chance!

Now is your chance to get involved in this year’s competition. Remember, you can submit an entry every month.

There have been all sorts of photos from holidays, to pets and families. You can enter photos of anything – your local area or some family or group shots.

In November, all six winners will be invited to the annual ITTN Awards 2023 on the 24th of November, where the judges will announce an overall winner who will win 2 flights with Air Canada! The ITTN & Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition is a fun way for Irish travel agents to enter a competition and win a super prize.

Remember…if you’re not in you can’t win!

Our Winners Thus Far for 2023

Check out this year’s winners:

May winner – Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors for her photo ‘Call from Paradise’ with runner up Marek Maslowiec from OROKO Travel with his capture of the ‘Bluebells of Tipperary’ – for more click here

June winner was Diane Potter, Travalue.ie, for her photo ‘Love Malta’ and this month’s runner-up is Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors for her photo ‘Ripple Effect – click here

July’s winner was John Paul Griffin from Trailfinders in Cork, for the photo ‘March of the Penguins’. July’s runner-up is Deepak Jadoun from Click&Go for the photo of ‘Payto Lake, Banff’, Canada – click here for more.

How to Enter

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected] You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning are even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s crucial that you own the picture, and when submitting your entry include your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The judging panel will decide on the winners on the last working day of each month. All winners will be notified and all entries will be featured on ittn.ie as well as on ITTN’s social media channels. For more inspiration, check out our 2022 winner and entries here.

Terms & Conditions

1. The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence can be entered into.

2. Any Government-licensed travel agent/tour operator in the Republic of Ireland, and any ABTA travel agent/tour operator in Northern Ireland, can enter.

3. No more than 2 pictures can be entered each month, but agents can enter for all six months.

4. All entrants give their permission for the ITTN Group to feature their pictures on the ITTN Group websites and Social media channels.

5. The Air Canada tickets must be used in full prior to 14 December 2024 (no extension of this date can be given T&Cs apply).

6. The winners must ensure they have the correct travel documents prior to travel.