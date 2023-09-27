SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsPhotographer of the Year: August Winners and Last Chance to Enter for...
CompetitionsTravel News

Photographer of the Year: August Winners and Last Chance to Enter for September

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
0

The months are flying by and we only have a couple of days left in September to get your entries in for the ITTN/Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition.

After much deliberation, the judges have chosen the August winner.

August’s runner-up is John Paul Griffin from Trailfinders Cork, for his photo ‘It’s tiring being this cute’.

August’s winner is Emma McHugh from Atlantic Travel, for her photo ‘Canal Cruising’.

Congratulations Emma, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance to win 2 tickets with Air Canada.

We are accepting the last few entries for September, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter. For inspiration, you can see all the entries so far and the previous winner here.

Best of Luck!

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Cork Airport Set for Most Successful Year Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie