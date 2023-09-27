Photographer of the Year: August Winners and Last Chance to Enter for September

The months are flying by and we only have a couple of days left in September to get your entries in for the ITTN/Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition.

After much deliberation, the judges have chosen the August winner.

August’s runner-up is John Paul Griffin from Trailfinders Cork, for his photo ‘It’s tiring being this cute’.

August’s winner is Emma McHugh from Atlantic Travel, for her photo ‘Canal Cruising’.

Congratulations Emma, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance to win 2 tickets with Air Canada.

We are accepting the last few entries for September, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter. For inspiration, you can see all the entries so far and the previous winner here.

Best of Luck!