Only 2 Days Left to Win A Place On An Exclusive ITTN, Visit Gozo & Visit Malta FAM Trip!

ITTN has teamed up with Visit Gozo & Visit Malta to bring 8 lucky members of the Irish travel trade on a 4-night FAM trip from 4 – 8 May to experience all that this stunning archipelago has to offer!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is watch back the webinar that ITTN’s Shane Cullen hosted recently with Peter Green of Visit Malta, and answer two easy questions.

The competition runs until this Friday 24 March and agents need to use their travel agency email address to enter. The 8 lucky winners will be contacted by 30 March.

Visit this page to watch the webinar and enter the competition – https://ittn.ie/win-with-visit-gozo-visit-malta/

Good luck, everyone!

