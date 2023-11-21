SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsLast Chance to Win with Qatar!
CompetitionsFeaturesTravel News

Last Chance to Win with Qatar!

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
0
0

Watch back last week’s ITTN/Qatar Tourism webinar, answer two questions (hyperlink; https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-qatar-tourism/) and complete the Qatar Specialist Programme (hyperlink: https://qatarspecialist.lobster-access.com/selfregistration) to be in with a chance of winning one of three €50 Amazon Vouchers.  

With daily flights from Dublin with Qatar Airways, and a stopover programme on offer (with 5* hotel stays for as little as $14 per person, per night), Qatar is a destination that deserves to be on your clients must-visit list.

Qatar stands as an enticing destination for Irish holidaymakers seeking a unique experience. Families can immerse themselves in cultural treasures such as the Souq Waqif or explore the futuristic wonders of the cityscape, providing a diverse range of activities for all ages.

Couples can indulge in romantic strolls along the Corniche or enjoy a desert safari under the starlit sky, creating unforgettable moments against the backdrop of this Arabian gem.

With its luxurious accommodations, delectable cuisine, and a welcoming atmosphere, Qatar offers an all-encompassing experience for every type of traveller, making it an ideal destination for Irish wanderers seeking both adventure and relaxation in equal measure.

Competition closes 24 Nov. Good luck everyone!

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
European Air Fares Rising Slower than Inflation, IATA Figures Show

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie