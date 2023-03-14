fbpx
ITTN’s Weekly Competition

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Happy Saturday! Time for the ITTN weekly competition. You know the drill. This competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Amanda O’Brien from American Holidays who correctly answered this week’s question ‘Who is our sponsor for the ITTN Photographer of the Year 2024?’ The answer of course is Brand USA.

You have won €100 Voucher to a spa or salon of your choice. Congratulations Amanda, please email [email protected] to claim your prize.

If you want to know more about ITTN’s Photographer of the Year, click here.

This week we’ve a €100 One4All Voucher to give away. To enter simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

What is the weekly segment called where we interview Travel Agents?
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
