ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Win Now!

We hope you’re enjoying our Saturday newsletter! This week we’re sharing the week’s top three most-read stories. And of course, we have another weekly competition.

The competition is – exclusive to agents – and gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Ashleigh McFarlane from The Travel Department who has won this week’s competition. Congrats Ashleigh you have won €100 One4All Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week we’ve 2 cinema passes to giveaway. To enter simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!