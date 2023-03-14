SEARCH
ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Win Now!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
We hope you’re enjoying our Saturday newsletter! This week we’re sharing the week’s top three most-read stories. And of course, we have another weekly competition.

The competition is – exclusive to agents – and gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Ashleigh McFarlane from The Travel Department who has won this week’s competition. Congrats Ashleigh you have won €100 One4All Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week we’ve 2 cinema passes to giveaway. To enter simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

True of False: The ITTN Awards take place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road?
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
ITTN: A Big Thank You to Agents and Trade for Your Continued Support!

