ITTN’s Summer Agent Giveaway Bonanza – Week One Winner

By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

The winner of this week’s ITTN Bonanza is Will Walsh of Click&Go. Will rightly guessed that the company we were indeed hinting about was MSC Cruises. Congratulations you’ve won €100!  

Clue 1

We like a particular type of ice cream. Answer: Gelato

Clue 2

We are big – but not heavy. Answer: A Cruise Ship

Clue 3

We love Lego.

Answer: Lego play area in their Kids Club. 

Clue 4

We have a private club. Answer: Yacht Club 

Check out this Friday’s Giveaway as we do a double – it will be National Travel Agent Day, after all!

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
