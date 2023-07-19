ITTN’s Summer Agent Giveaway Bonanza – Week One Winner

The winner of this week’s ITTN Bonanza is Will Walsh of Click&Go. Will rightly guessed that the company we were indeed hinting about was MSC Cruises. Congratulations you’ve won €100!
Clue 1
We like a particular type of ice cream. Answer: Gelato
Clue 2
We are big – but not heavy. Answer: A Cruise Ship
Clue 3
We love Lego.
Answer: Lego play area in their Kids Club.
Clue 4
We have a private club. Answer: Yacht Club
Check out this Friday’s Giveaway as we do a double – it will be National Travel Agent Day, after all!