ITTN’s Photographer of the Year – Only 2 Weeks Remain!

We’re coming to the end of ITTN’s Photographer of the Year 2023 with Air Canada and we have received some spectacular entries this year. Each month has made the judge’s decision harder. There are only two weeks left to get your entries in and be in with a chance to win two tickets with Air Canada.

In November, all six winners will be invited to the annual ITTN Awards 2023 on the 24th of November, where the judges will announce an overall winner who will win 2 flights with Air Canada! The ITTN & Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition is a fun way for Irish travel agents to enter a competition and win a super prize.

For some inspiration, here are our winners so far:

May Winner – ‘Call from Paradise’, Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors June Winner – ‘Love Malta’ Diane Potter Travalue.ie July Winner – ‘March of the Penguins’ John Paul Griffin, Trailfinders Cork August Winner – ‘Canal Cruising’ Emma McHugh Atlantic Travel

How to Enter

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected] You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning are even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s crucial that you own the picture, and when submitting your entry include your full name, and agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The judging panel will decide on the winners on the last working day of each month. All winners will be notified and all entries will be featured on ittn.ie as well as on ITTN’s social media channels. For more inspiration, check out our 2022 winner and entries here