SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsStill Time to Win in ITTN's Agent Bonanza for National Travel Agent...
CompetitionsFeaturesTravel News

Still Time to Win in ITTN’s Agent Bonanza for National Travel Agent Day

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

ITTN’s National Travel Agent Day Giveaway is running for two more days this week.

We want to hear from you, what you like, what you want more of and what you think of what we do. In honour of the occasion and continuing with our Agent Bonanza, the ITTN giveaway with a €200 voucher is up for grabs for those who complete our survey!

Every person from the travel trade who enters will be included in a competition to win the €200 voucher up for grabs! Follow the link https://ittn.ie/ntad-competition-2023/ and enter!

Sending Good Vibes!

With many of us at ITTN learning the travel trade from behind a travel sales desk, we know what it takes to offer expert travel advice and excellent personal service – we are all in the industry of making dreams come true. And so, our wish for you, is that every customer is a happy one, that there’s a seat on that plane, a bed in that hotel, a date that suits and a booking at the end – and the only drama be on the inflight entertainment!

Read about us being out on the road visiting agents for National Travel Agent Day here.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Supplier Spotlight: Etihad Business Class from Dublin – A World-Class Travel Experience with Armani Casa Enhancements
Next article
APT & Travelmarvel Irish Fam Trip with ITTN

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie