Congratulations to Andrea Holmes – Head of European Product at Sunway – who has won our competition offering a family pass to this year’s 3Olympia Theatre Christmas Panto, Olly Polly & The Magic Lamp.

The panto – a fun take on Aladdin, written by Al Porter and Fair City’s Ryan Andrews and starring Ryan Andrews, Maclean Burke, Riverdance’s Zoe Talbot and James Patrice – started this week and runs to January 7.

Andrea correctly answered that James Patrice stars as The Genie in the production.