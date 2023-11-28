Qantas Launches Travel Booking Tool for SMEs

Qantas has unveiled a new travel booking tool for small businesses which will allow around 500,000 Australian-based SMEs to streamline and manage their own travel requirements.

The new system was developed for Qantas Business Rewards based on member feedback concerning the management of business travel.

Following a successful trial in August, the new experience is being rolled out to the programme’s more than 480,000 members. It offers:

A one-stop booking tool for businesses to easily book and manage their travel requirements, including flights, hotels and hire cars.

The flexibility to make individual flight, hotel or car hire bookings, or to add and manage them as one comprehensive trip with the new Manage Trip feature

The option to set up business travel policies and automatically apply them to bookings for better efficiency and to give travel managers visibility of booking behaviour.

Access to detailed data reporting and analytics in real time to identify trends which can help manage business travel costs and prepare and export expense reports.

Easy management of Qantas Business Rewards program benefits and access to exclusive partner offers.

The new travel management experience is built into Qantas Business Rewards membership adding more value to the programme. Existing benefits include discounts on flights as well as the ability to earn points on everyday business and travel expenses including Qantas flights, fuel, hotels, car hire, global payments, credit cards and utility bills.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said that Qantas was responding to direct feedback from businesses about the demands and costs involved in managing travel requirements.

“We’ve been listening to our Qantas Business Rewards members who have told us that making it easier to manage their business travel will add more value to the programme,” said Ms Wirth.

“The investment we’re making in Qantas Business Rewards will provide Australian businesses with a one-stop platform to manage their business travel needs and make the most of their rewards.

“One in five Australian small and medium sized businesses are Qantas Business Rewards members and this new booking experience adds to the benefits they already enjoy, including flight discounts and earning Qantas Points on travel and everyday business expenses.”

Qantas Business Rewards is Australia’s largest airline SME loyalty programme.

Members collectively earned more than 14 billion Qantas Points in the last 12 months. In addition to flight discounts, Qantas Points earned from business expenses and flights can be redeemed on business travel.