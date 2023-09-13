Online Travel Marketplace Wego Expands Into Business Travel with Travelstop Acquisition

Online travel marketplace Wego has entered the business travel sector by acquiring Singapore-based company Travelstop.

Wego is the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, while Travelstop is a platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally. The strategic move will expand Wego’s reach into business travel and expense management.

The acquisition will also empower Travelstop to tap into Wego’s regional network and leverage its deep understanding of the travel industry to drive growth and provide enhanced services to their customers.

Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego and Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop

Wego has long been a leader in the travel industry, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional and seamless travel experiences. Since its launch, Travelstop has emerged as a game-changer in the business travel industry, providing businesses of all sizes with a modern platform that streamlines travel management and automates expense processes.

By combining their resources and expertise, Wego and Travelstop aim to revolutionise the way companies navigate the complexities of corporate travel as well as contribute to the growth and development of the travel industry in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Travelstop,” said Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego. “This strategic move is in line with our vision of offering comprehensive travel solutions to businesses in the region. Together, Travelstop and Wego will empower businesses to streamline their travel and expense management processes, introducing new levels of convenience and cost-efficiency.”

Through this acquisition, Wego aims to address the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in emerging markets, such as fragmented travel options and manual expense reporting. The combined platform will provide businesses with a one-stop solution, enabling them to seamlessly manage their corporate travel needs while gaining greater visibility and control over expenses.

“We are excited about the immense potential that this partnership brings,” said Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop. “With our combined expertise and assets, we are confident in our ability to deliver an exceptional business travel experience to our customers. Our focus on product innovation and on customer satisfaction will enable us to set new industry standards and redefine the future of business travel.”