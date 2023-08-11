SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsOman Air Tops Poll for Best Business Class Airline Offering
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Oman Air Tops Poll for Best Business Class Airline Offering

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Middle Eastern and Far Eastern carriers have dominated a new survey of the best international airlines for business travel.

The survey was conducted by accounting software-focused fintech Tipalti, with results based on a number of criteria – from inflight services and catering, business lounge quality, plane seat quality, and overall business class service.

The overall rankings are topped by Oman Air; with Cathay Pacific, Taiwan’s EVA Air, Qatar Airways, and India’s Vistara rounding out the top 5 places.

Further down the list are the likes of Kenya Airways, Singapore Airlines and Qantas.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
UAE Expected to Grant First Casino Resort Licence ‘Imminently’

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie