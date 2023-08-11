Oman Air Tops Poll for Best Business Class Airline Offering

Middle Eastern and Far Eastern carriers have dominated a new survey of the best international airlines for business travel.

The survey was conducted by accounting software-focused fintech Tipalti, with results based on a number of criteria – from inflight services and catering, business lounge quality, plane seat quality, and overall business class service.

The overall rankings are topped by Oman Air; with Cathay Pacific, Taiwan’s EVA Air, Qatar Airways, and India’s Vistara rounding out the top 5 places.

Further down the list are the likes of Kenya Airways, Singapore Airlines and Qantas.