InteleTravel Holds First Dedicated Luxury Travel Summit

In a milestone event, InteleTravel recently orchestrated its first-ever Luxury Travel Summit in the heart of central London, drawing a crowd of over 100 of its most accomplished travel agents.

The primary focus of the summit was to equip advisors with a comprehensive understanding of the luxury travel market and empower them to deliver tailor-made products that cater to the diverse needs of their clientele.

InteleTravel’s commitment to luxury travel was evident in the support garnered from its esteemed luxury partners. These collaborators contributed educational content, featuring insightful presentations on top-tier suites and accommodations, private jet experiences, luxurious cruises, and coveted destinations.

With a global emphasis on luxury travel, InteleTravel positions itself as resilient to economic downturns, making it an attractive choice for both seasoned and aspiring travel agents seeking success in this niche market.

Among the noteworthy attendees was Jo Baiao, a travel agent who achieved the distinction of securing the top single sales transaction for October, boasting an impressive £176,234. The combined efforts of InteleTravel’s top 10 performing advisors resulted in a substantial £827,665 in sales for the same month.

Tricia Handley-Hughes, Managing Director for the UK and Ireland at InteleTravel, shared insights into the company’s optimistic outlook: “Our 2024 bookings remain buoyant. Getting advisors to recognise that luxury means different things to different people should result in repeat business.”

Highlighting the inclusivity of the event, Handley-Hughes added, “Many advisors who attended this event already sell luxury, but we also welcomed newer agents to this sector.” The Luxury Travel Summit not only celebrated past achievements but also served as a platform for collaboration and learning, reaffirming InteleTravel’s commitment to excellence in the world of luxury travel.