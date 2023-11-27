Etihad and Air France-KLM Announce Frequent Flyer Loyalty Programme Partnership

Etihad Airways and Air France-KLM have unveiled a new partnership between their respective loyalty programmes.

The move – which means Etihad Guest and Flying Blue members flying on any of the three airlines can earn and redeem miles in the loyalty programme of their choice – follows the memorandum of understanding signed between the two airline groups in September of this year.

The partnership will go live today, after Air France started operating from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Abu Dhabi International Airport last October.

Air France currently operates daily flights between Paris – Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi International Airport, while Etihad currently operates daily flights to both Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Air France-KLM, said: “I’m very happy to further develop our partnership with Etihad Airways. This 11-year collaboration is now expanding even further, as we aim to explore opportunities in loyalty, in addition to enhancing our route network for the benefit of our customers from all around the world.

“The attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a destination and a hub, powered by Etihad’s large footprint spanning South and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, brings significant richness to this partnership. This moment marks our shared commitment to providing seamless, premium, customer-centric travel experiences to our shared global customer base and our 20 million loyal Flying Blue members.”

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad, said: “Following our expanded partnership with Air France-KLM signed in September, we’re pleased to bring to market this collaboration to benefit both of our airline’s loyal guests.

“Our 9 million Etihad Guest Members will now have access to earn and redeem Etihad Guest Miles when flying with Air France-KLM giving even greater opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the programme. We look forward to welcoming Flying Blue members on to the expanding Etihad network to earn Flying Blue Miles as they choose to fly with Etihad.”