Cathay Pacific Revamps Corporate Loyalty Programme for SMEs and Growing Businesses

Cathay Pacific has upgraded its business traveller loyalty programme, with the improvement targeted at SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and growing businesses.

The Hong Kong carrier’s Business Plus loyalty programme will now give SMEs the chance to manage their own business travel via a self-service option.

Members can avail of priority baggage services and earn free upgrades, lounge passes and extra miles. They can also earn Asia Miles which can be used to redeem rewards, including Cathay Silver Membership and lounge passes.

“Cathay is committed to constantly enhancing our customer experience and product offering,” said Cathay Pacific vice-president of global sales, Stephen Lawson. “As we come out of the pandemic, our customers’ needs have changed, and we have acted quickly, investing even during the pandemic, to make sure we keep offering the best-in-class customer experience, especially for our important and valued corporate clients. It doesn’t stop here. After this important upgrade, we have even more exciting enhancements that we will deliver progressively, not just for Business Plus, but also for our Corporate Contracting clients as well to further enhance our corporate proposition. Corporate travel is returning strongly and we must ensure all our customers are taken care of.”