CarTrawler Signs Long-Term Car Rental Partnership with Wizz Air

CarTrawler has signed a long-term exclusive partnership with Wizz Air, through which the Irish company will provide the airline’s car rental proposition to more than 5 million monthly passengers.

Dublin-headquartered CarTrawler is a leading B2B travel technology provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the global travel industry.

Through its propriety technology, the Connect Platform, the company is already delivering ancillary revenue to some of the largest airlines, online travel agents, hotels and travel providers in the world including Emirates, United Airlines, Uber, EasyJet and American Express Travel.

CarTrawler chief executive, Peter O’Donovan, said: “We are delighted to be chosen to partner with Wizz Air to become the airline’s exclusive car rental partner. This is a huge win for our business, and it demonstrates the scale and momentum at which CarTrawler is operating, with yet again one of the leading airlines in the world choosing to partner with us.

“Our best-in-class proprietary technology will offer Wizz Air the ability to optimise and maximise ancillary revenue while offering customers personalised results, more choice and better value, all supported by our amazing people. We look forward to providing Wizz Air with our world-class Connect Platform that helps our partners to maximise ancillary revenue opportunities.”

“CarTrawler was chosen due to the strength of our proposition and our global travel technology expertise. Our purpose is driving successful partnerships, and as a B2B company, we create our partner’s car rental brand, not our own. Our people are the cornerstone of our business, and their passion and sheer determination will ensure we enjoy a successful partnership now and into the future with Wizz Air”.

Robert Carey, President at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to be partnering with an innovative, data-led car rental technology provider like CarTrawler to provide our passengers with the widest range of rental vehicles at the best possible price point.

“CarTrawler’s proposition is closely aligned with Wizz Air’s digital programme, with a strong focus on providing exceptional digital customer journeys and making travel as frictionless and simple as possible. We look forward to working with the CarTrawler team to provide our customers with a seamless digital booking service and to maintain and maximise our position as the world’s leading airline for ancillary revenue generation.”