Air Canada Marks Canadian Thanksgiving with Sales Blitz and Competition!

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Today – October 9 – is Canadian Thanksgiving, when Canadians traditionally gather together as the Autumn kicks in to be with family and friends and give thanks for the good things they have and to celebrate Autumn coming in with lots of seasonal treats.

Air Canada has been out on the road for the past two weeks also to give thanks to Irish travel agents for their support over the past year and to give out their own Air Canada treats in the form of an Air Canada chocolate aeroplane lolly.

Bernadette from Air Canada was joined by Jose, Paul, Natalie and Rosa from Air Canada in London as they toured the country and popped into lots of travel agencies to say Hi and to promote the amazing Air Canada Thanksgiving competition where one lucky entrant will win a pair of Air Canada Signature Business Class tickets and there are runners up prizes too. 

The competition stays open until 26th October and you can enter at www.aircanada.com/irelandthanks

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Logo

