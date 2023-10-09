Air Canada Marks Canadian Thanksgiving with Sales Blitz and Competition!

Today – October 9 – is Canadian Thanksgiving, when Canadians traditionally gather together as the Autumn kicks in to be with family and friends and give thanks for the good things they have and to celebrate Autumn coming in with lots of seasonal treats.

Air Canada has been out on the road for the past two weeks also to give thanks to Irish travel agents for their support over the past year and to give out their own Air Canada treats in the form of an Air Canada chocolate aeroplane lolly.

Bernadette from Air Canada was joined by Jose, Paul, Natalie and Rosa from Air Canada in London as they toured the country and popped into lots of travel agencies to say Hi and to promote the amazing Air Canada Thanksgiving competition where one lucky entrant will win a pair of Air Canada Signature Business Class tickets and there are runners up prizes too.

The competition stays open until 26th October and you can enter at www.aircanada.com/irelandthanks