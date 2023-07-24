Aer Lingus Regional Flights ‘Likely to be Disrupted’ by Escalation of Emerald Airlines Pilots’ Industrial Action

Aer Lingus Regional passengers may experience some flight disruptions due to escalating industrial action, at Emerald Airlines, the carrier which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, RTÉ has reported.

According to a report, by RTÉ, Emerald Airlines pilots – who voted for industrial action last month – are set to escalate their action from tomorrow.

The Emerald Airlines pilots – represented by the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA)/Fórsa trade union – has been on a work-to-rule since June 24. That includes members refusing to work overtime hours.

The escalation would, reportedly, see pilots not being contactable by the carrier, outside of working hours and them not accepting roster changes with less than 24 hours’ notice. Fórsa – which is claiming Emerald Airlines management has refused to engage with IALPA to form a collective labour agreement for pilots – said, according to RTÉ, that the escalation of action is likely to disrupt flights.