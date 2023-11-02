Aer Lingus Further Expands Codeshare Agreement with American Airlines

Aer Lingus has further expanded its codeshare agreement with American Airlines, allowing customers to book more transatlantic flights via both airlines’ websites.

Under the agreement, customers can now purchase flights with Aer Lingus or American Airlines between Dublin-Philadelphia and Dublin-Chicago.

This provides increased travel options including improved flexibility on European – transatlantic routes.

The codeshare arrangement between both airlines, which launched last year, currently enables Aer Lingus customers to book direct flights from Dublin to Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth with American Airlines via aerlingus.com.

This new announcement marks a crucial step forward in Aer Lingus’ arrangement with American Airlines as well as the existing wider Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partnership which includes American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair.

Customers travelling with Aer Lingus can also book codeshare connecting travel with American Airlines to destinations such as Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; Tampa, Florida and Tucson, Arizona.

Aer Lingus joined the Atlantic Joint Business in 2020. The integrated arrangement has brought significant benefits to millions of passengers including lower fares and access to more destinations with better aligned schedules and frequencies, to millions of passengers since its launch in 2010.